Hyundai Mobis to invest $926M in EV systems plant in Georgia

Hyundai Mobis plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Bryan County that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people. The EV Power Electric system plant will expand Hyundai Mobis’ current footprint in Georgia. Hyundai Mobis has operated a manufacturing facility with almost 1,200 employees in West Point since 2009 as the largest Tier 1 supplier to Kia Georgia. The plant supplies automotive manufacturers with complete cockpit modules, chassis modules, as well as bumper assemblies.

Hyundai Mobis’ investment project in Bryan County reflects an acceleration in the development of the EV supply chain in Georgia’s auto industry. We’re going to be a major production player in the EV market, and that’s going to trigger more growth within the sector. Mobis is looking forward to providing high-quality work opportunities to the growing local workforce. —H.S. Oh, Vice President of Hyundai Mobis Electric Powertrain Business Unit

Once it reaches full production, the 1,200,000-square-foot facility will be able to supply more than 900,000 EV Power Electric systems and 450,000 Integrated Charging Control Units annually to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) factory in Bryan County, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) factory in Montgomery, and the Kia Georgia plant.

Construction on the new facility, located at the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified Belfast Commerce Park in Richmond Hill, is expected to begin as early as January 2023, and production is expected to begin in 2024.

Since 2020, more than 30 EV-related projects have contributed over $13.3 billion in investment and announced more than 18,100 jobs in Georgia. On 25 October, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officially broke ground in Bryan County on its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility. In addition to Hyundai’s direct contributions to the region, offsite suppliers connected to the project are predicted to invest approximately $1 billion in other locations around the state.