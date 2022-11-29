Nissan introducing Serena with 2nd-generation e-POWER system in Japan

Nissan launched the fully-revamped Serena in Japan. Sales of gasoline-powered models will start this winter, and e-POWER models are to start in spring. The Serena features the second-generation e-POWER system, now equipped with an all-new, specially developed 1.4 L engine. The system delivers more powerful and smooth acceleration with less engine noise.





Nissan first introduced a Serena e-POWER model in 2018 (earlier post)—the second second model with the e-POWER system, which was first introduced in the Nissan Note in Japan in 2016. The series-hybrid e-POWER borrows from the EV technology in the Nissan LEAF. However, unlike the all-battery-electric powertrain of the LEAF, e-POWER adds a small gasoline engine to charge the small, high-output battery when necessary, eliminating the need for an external charger while offering the same high-output. e-Power vehicles do not use grid charging.





The e-POWER system offers full electric motor drive. e-POWER comprises a high-output battery, gasoline engine power generator, inverter and a motor. Efficient, fixed-point operation of the engine is achieved by restricting the engine’s operating range—only possible for an engine that is dedicated to electricity generation.





The Serena is also equipped with energy management technology that controls when the engine turns on and off in accordance with vehicle speed, traffic conditions and the navigation system. Reduced engine operation contributes to a quieter cabin.





e-POWER control technology utilizes traffic and road surface information to optimize the timing of when to activate the engine to charge the battery pack, towards the goal of improved real-world fuel efficiency and quietness on par with EVs.

Based on the location information of the driver’s home, traffic jam area, rough road and downhill sections on a navigated route, the e-POWER’s intelligent powertrain management can schedule when the engine needs to activate in advance. This combination of information and advanced planning can enable an EV-like drive around home and during a traffic jam, and charge the battery on rough roads and downhill sections to improve real world fuel efficiency and quietness.