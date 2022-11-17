Domestic flights are as full as they were before the pandemic

by Michael Sivak, Sivak Applied Research

Travel by air plummeted at the start of the pandemic in early 2020 (as did travel by other modes of transportation). There has been, however, a gradual rebound since then. In terms of revenue passenger miles (for domestic flights) the lowest point was reached in April 2020 (down 96% from April 2019). August travel data (the latest available) show that, compared with August 2019 data, there has been a decline of 8% (all corrected for population).

This post examines the effect of the pandemic on the utilization of aircraft capacity on domestic flights. (The airlines can mitigate the consequences of the decline in passengers’ demand by reducing flight schedules and by using smaller aircraft.) A variable that evaluates the utilization of aircraft passenger capacity is called passenger load factor (load factor from now on) which compares revenue passenger miles as a percentage of available seat miles. Indeed, the raw variable used in this analysis was the load factor for scheduled domestic flights. The source of the data was the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The table below lists the load factor for each month from January 2019 through August 2022. The lowest value—13.8%—was reached in April 2020. Thereafter, the load factor has gradually increased, reaching a high of 89.1% in June 2022.

Month 2019 2020 2021 2022 January 79.3 80.1 50.3 66.3 February 80.5 79.6 53.8 73.3 March 85.5 51.8 63.4 82.8 April 84.6 13.8 69.1 85.2 May 86.2 37.6 75.4 85.9 June 88.8 54.1 81.0 89.1 July 88.6 48.2 84.3 88.0 August 86.7 47.6 78.7 85.3 September 82.4 53.4 72.1 October 83.9 56.5 76.8 November 81.7 52.1 78.9 December 85.4 53.7 79.7

The calculated changes in load-factor values for each month in 2020 through 2022, compared with the same month in 2019, are shown in the table below. A negative value is a percentage reduction in load factor, and vice versa.

Month 2020 minus 2019 2021 minus 2019 2022 minus 2019 January +0.8 –29.0 –13.0 February –0.9 –26.7 –7.2 March –33.7 –22.1 –2.7 April –70.8 –15.5 +0.6 May –48.6 –10.8 –0.3 June –34.7 –7.8 +0.3 July –40.4 –4.3 –0.6 August –39.1 –8.0 –1.4 September –29.0 –10.3 October –27.4 –7.1 November –29.6 –2.8 December –31.7 –5.7

The results indicate that the biggest drop in load factor was near the start of the pandemic in April 2020. During that month, load factor dropped by 70.8% compared with April 2019 (13.8% minus 84.6% is equal to –70.8%).