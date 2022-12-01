Ford builds 150,000th Mustang Mach-E; on sale in 37 countries

Ford has produced its 150,000th Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle since starting production nearly two years ago, a significant milestone as the company scales EV production to a rate of 600,000 annually by late 2023 and more than 2 million annually by 2026.





Almost all of Mustang Mach-E’s growth to date is coming from customers replacing an internal combustion vehicle with electric—more than 8 in 10 US customers and 9 in 10 European customers—proving that Ford is creating electric vehicles that meet broad customer needs.

Starting in fall 2022, Premium models built with the Extended Range battery offer a targeted EPA-estimated range of 290 miles on all-wheel drive models, up 13 miles. Ford Co-Pilot360 Driver Assist Technology is now standard across Mustang Mach-E across the lineup.

On Select models, Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving and 360-degree camera are available for a complimentary 90-day trial period for customers to experience the feature before choosing to enable it for a longer duration.

The Mustang Mach-E is available in 37 countries across the world for 2023, up from 22 in the vehicle’s first year. New Zealand, Brazil and Argentina are among the latest markets added to the Mustang Mach-E stable. Global growth comes as Ford upgrades Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant—which built the 150,000th vehicle—to support even more customers.