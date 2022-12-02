DS Automobiles and PENSKE AUTOSPORT unveil the DS E-TENSE FE23 Gen3

DS PENSKE presented its DS E-TENSE FE23 car ahead of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season nine official test, which will take place at Valencia (Spain) between 13-16 December. Lighter, more efficient and more powerful, the third generation 100% electric single-seater has been developed by the competition division of DS Automobiles, DS Performance.





The FE23 features a number of significant changes compared to its predecessor. The Gen3 cars are the fastest seen in the Formula E World Championship, with a top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph), while also being 60 kg lighter than the Gen2 car.

Most important, however, is efficiency—with more than 40% of the energy used in a race coming from regeneration under braking.

The DS E-TENSE FE23 is also more powerful, putting out 350 kW compared to 250 kW in the Gen2 car, and is equipped with four-wheel drive. A new front drivetrain adds an extra 250 kW to the rear, doubling the regeneration capacity to a total of 600 kW. Finally, due to the new front drivetrain, the Gen3 is the first Formula E car without hydraulic rear brakes.

According to the supplier, the Gen3 batteries are among the most advanced and durable ever made. They are made with minerals from environmentally responsible sources, while the battery cells will be reused and recycled at the end of their lifespan.

Flax and recycled carbon fibre will be used in the construction of the car’s bodywork for the first time. The carbon fibre will be recycled from the Gen2 cars in order to reduce the overall amount of new carbon fibre created.

The Gen3’s carbon footprint has been measured from the design phase to document the energy-saving measures taken as well as overall environmental impact. All unavoidable emissions will be offset as part of Formula E’s net zero carbon commitment.

Strengthened by its new association with PENSKE AUTOSPORT, DS Automobiles remains committed to securing more victories and titles, as well as new records, in the all-electric championship that continues to be a vector of acceleration for its research and development work. More than ever, this commitment is a key project for DS Automobiles, which will become 100% electric from 2024 onwards.

Season 9 of Formula E promises to be one of the most competitive since the inaugural campaign began back in 2014, due to the innovative new Gen3 car, 11 teams on the grid and revamped sporting regulations. Race distances will now be determined by a number of laps rather than time, while teams can fast-charge their Attack Mode during the pit-stops.