Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California submits final report to state legislature; findings and recommendations
02 December 2022
The Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California (Lithium Valley Commission) submitted its report of findings and recommendations to the state Legislature. The report recommends accelerating transmission planning; improving permitting; and securing funding for infrastructure investments and economic development incentives to support industry growth and job training.
Established by Assembly Bill 1657 in September 2020, the Commission was created to explore opportunities and challenges surrounding lithium recovery from geothermal brines in Imperial County as world demand soars.
Known Geothermal Resource Areas (KGRA)in Imperial County, California. Source: California Energy Commission staff.
Among its background findings, the report notes that California’s Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area (KGRA) is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium contained in geothermal brines in the world. Geothermal brine is a super-heated naturally occurring underground fluid, enriched with minerals including manganese, zinc and lithium.
The two prevalent commercial methods for extracting lithium are hard rock mining and evaporation ponds. Mining is environmentally harmful—it scars landscapes, adversely affects ecosystems and habitat, is water- and energy-intensive, and can pollute air and water resources. Evaporation ponds are water-intensive, can require thousands of square miles of land, and are environmentally destructive.
The environmental impacts of the lithium recovery technologies proposed for use in Imperial County—direct lithium extraction (DLE) from geothermal brine—have a much lower environmental impact than hard rock mining and evaporation ponds. DLE is designed to be a more sustainable and environmentally beneficial approach to lithium recovery in terms of factors such as land use, water use, time to market, and carbon intensity.
Although the United States has large reserves of lithium in all forms, in January 2022 the only operational US supply of lithium is a brine facility in Nevada using lithium evaporation ponds. Interest in, and support for, the development of domestic lithium sources—specifically lithium recovery from geothermal brine in Imperial County—are occurring at the local, state, and national level.
The report’s 15 recommendation are:
Establish a Lithium Valley priority permitting process that includes additional resources for agency action on applications for geothermal, DLE, and related manufacturing, production, or assembly projects identified by the state as essential to the development and growth of Lithium Valley.
Accelerate state planning for investment and upgrades in transmission for geothermal power plants in Imperial Valley to be online in 2024 and over the next decade.
Establish the Southeast California Economic Zone, which includes Imperial County and Eastern Coachella and Palo Verde Valleys. This regional economic zone should be recognized by federal, state, and local governments, and eligible to compete for funding and investments.
The State should increase funding—and identify alternative funding sources—for research and development, start-up companies, and expansion of lithium battery and battery component manufacturing and recycling, especially cathode production using lithium produced through environmentally preferable methods.
Federal, state, and local governments should foster collaboration across the supply chain of lithium related technologies by creating networks, meetings, and other forums that regularly bring business, research, Tribes, communities, and government agencies together to identify short- and long-term economic opportunities.
The State and County should establish a business service center in Imperial County to facilitate access to business development incentive programs to benefit residents of disadvantaged communities, Tribal members, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.
Support development of a circular lithium economy based in California, with environmentally responsible sourcing of raw materials, life cycle analysis, requirements for product design that support recovery, reuse and recycling of materials, and development of effective recovery infrastructure, built with the assistance of public-private coalitions and effective community engagement.
The State should fund a health impact analysis (e.g., assessment or study) for Eastern Coachella Valley, to be carried out by an academic institution or public agency, relating to increased development in the Salton Sea KGRA of geothermal power plants and DLE facilities and related processing, production, and manufacturing activities.
Provide resources for local and state agencies and Tribes to seek and leverage proactively existing federal funding opportunities to invest in infrastructure in the Salton Sea region, including funding made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (H.R. 3684) and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (H.R. 5376).
Require and fund the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) to conduct a water study of projected cumulative infrastructure development of geothermal power plants and DLE facilities and related water use, sources, local beneficial uses, and availability. The State or other entity should also evaluate water quality.
The State should fund (and identify additional funding sources), and the industry should inform, the creation of curriculums, courses, and certification programs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at schools and colleges to advance critical knowledge and skills across all grade levels, with a focus on the infrastructure and communities closest to geothermal power plants and DLE facilities.
Federal, state, and local government should invest in repairs, improvements to critical infrastructure and housing needed to support the success of lithium recovery, lithium processing, and lithium-dependent product manufacturing and recycling in the Salton Sea region, with a focus on the infrastructure and communities closest to geothermal power plants and DLE facilities. Investment decisions should consider community and Tribal priorities and include opportunities for participatory budgeting that includes public process and community and Tribal involvement.
Provide capacity building funds, such as grants, and other resources (e.g., childcare for parents to attend meetings) for Tribes and community members to engage with federal, state, and local permitting agencies.
Establish standards for state and local permitting agencies to provide communities and Tribes with plain language written communications about geothermal power plant and DLE facility applications, the permitting processes to review the applications, and post-approval monitoring and enforcement. Information provided should also include education about the materials and processes used in DLE and lithium processing facilities, the final and intermediate products created, and any waste streams that must be managed.
Develop best practice guidance for CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) lead agencies when initiating communications and consultation with Tribes (e.g., making multiple attempts through different methods, such as mail, email, telephone); providing reasonable time for Tribal governments to evaluate written materials; and recognizing the specific cultural, historical, public health, and ecological context of the Salton Sea region.
