Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California submits final report to state legislature; findings and recommendations

The Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California (Lithium Valley Commission) submitted its report of findings and recommendations to the state Legislature. The report recommends accelerating transmission planning; improving permitting; and securing funding for infrastructure investments and economic development incentives to support industry growth and job training.

Established by Assembly Bill 1657 in September 2020, the Commission was created to explore opportunities and challenges surrounding lithium recovery from geothermal brines in Imperial County as world demand soars.





Known Geothermal Resource Areas (KGRA)in Imperial County, California. Source: California Energy Commission staff.

Among its background findings, the report notes that California’s Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area (KGRA) is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium contained in geothermal brines in the world. Geothermal brine is a super-heated naturally occurring underground fluid, enriched with minerals including manganese, zinc and lithium.

The two prevalent commercial methods for extracting lithium are hard rock mining and evaporation ponds. Mining is environmentally harmful—it scars landscapes, adversely affects ecosystems and habitat, is water- and energy-intensive, and can pollute air and water resources. Evaporation ponds are water-intensive, can require thousands of square miles of land, and are environmentally destructive.

The environmental impacts of the lithium recovery technologies proposed for use in Imperial County—direct lithium extraction (DLE) from geothermal brine—have a much lower environmental impact than hard rock mining and evaporation ponds. DLE is designed to be a more sustainable and environmentally beneficial approach to lithium recovery in terms of factors such as land use, water use, time to market, and carbon intensity.

Although the United States has large reserves of lithium in all forms, in January 2022 the only operational US supply of lithium is a brine facility in Nevada using lithium evaporation ponds. Interest in, and support for, the development of domestic lithium sources—specifically lithium recovery from geothermal brine in Imperial County—are occurring at the local, state, and national level.

The report’s 15 recommendation are: