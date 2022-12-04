Ford EV sales up 103% y-o-y in November; 4.3% of total sales

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 December 2022

Ford electric vehicles sales in the US were up 103% for November 2022 compared to year ago, making Ford the US’ second best-selling brand and manufacturer of electric vehicles behind Tesla. EV sales for the month were 6,255 units, or 4.3% of total vehicle sales for the month.

  • The US’ best-selling electric truck in November, F-150 Lightning sales totaled 2,062 (3.7% of all F-Series sales for the month). Since its first sale at the end of May, F-150 Lightning sales totaled 13,258 trucks.

  • The Ford E-Transit continues to lead the commercial EV industry with 80% market share. During the month, Ford Pro sold 654 E-Transits (6.3% of total Transit van sales) and 5,811 year-to-date.

  • Mustang Mach-E sales climbed 14.6% over last year on sales of 3,539. Mustang Mach-E global production has now topped more than 150,000.

Ford’s share of the electric vehicle segment expanded about 2 percentage points in November over a year ago, standing at 8.6% share for the month. Ford’s electric vehicles are conquesting from competitor vehicles at a rate of more than 60% this year.

Total US sales in November 2022 were down 7.8% year-on-year to 146,364 units, while retail sales were down 15.8% year-on-year. Total truck sales were down 1.2% to 82,210 units, while total SUV sales were down 15% to 61,889 units in the month.

