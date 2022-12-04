Volvo Cars sales up 12% in November y-o-y; fully electric account for 19.7% of total sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 59,154 cars in November, up 12.0% compared with the same month last year. Overall underlying demand for the company’s cars continues to remain robust, especially for its Recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars. Sales of Recharge units were up 44.2% year-on-year.

The company’s line of Recharge models represented 42.2% of the sales (24,954 units) last month, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 19.7% (11,644 units) of total sales.

During the January-November period, Volvo Cars retail sales reached 542,458 cars, down 14.5%, compared to the same period last year. Recharge sales for the period hit 173,526 units, up 4.9% from the same period last year. Sales of fully electric vehicles for the period were down 16% to 121,365 units.

European sales for November reached 25,960, up 15.8% compared with the same month last year. Sales of Recharge cars accounted for 67.2% of the total sales in the region during the month.

Volvo Cars’ US sales for the month reached 9,233, up 20.4% compared with November last year, with Recharge models making up 29.9% of the total sales.

Sales in China were down by 6.2% in November to 12,580 cars compared to the same month last year, with Recharge models amounting to 8.9% of total sales.

Volvo Cars’ top selling model for the month was the XC40 with sales of 18,188 cars (2021: 13,935 units), followed by the XC60 at 15,586 cars (2021: 17,113 units) and the XC90 at 8,283 cars (2021: 8,324 units).