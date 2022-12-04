Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen to release updated ID.3 in Spring 2023
Ford EV sales up 103% y-o-y in November; 4.3% of total sales

Volvo Cars sales up 12% in November y-o-y; fully electric account for 19.7% of total sales

04 December 2022

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 59,154 cars in November, up 12.0% compared with the same month last year. Overall underlying demand for the company’s cars continues to remain robust, especially for its Recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars. Sales of Recharge units were up 44.2% year-on-year.

The company’s line of Recharge models represented 42.2% of the sales (24,954 units) last month, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 19.7% (11,644 units) of total sales.

During the January-November period, Volvo Cars retail sales reached 542,458 cars, down 14.5%, compared to the same period last year. Recharge sales for the period hit 173,526 units, up 4.9% from the same period last year. Sales of fully electric vehicles for the period were down 16% to 121,365 units.

European sales for November reached 25,960, up 15.8% compared with the same month last year. Sales of Recharge cars accounted for 67.2% of the total sales in the region during the month.

Volvo Cars’ US sales for the month reached 9,233, up 20.4% compared with November last year, with Recharge models making up 29.9% of the total sales.

Sales in China were down by 6.2% in November to 12,580 cars compared to the same month last year, with Recharge models amounting to 8.9% of total sales.

Volvo Cars’ top selling model for the month was the XC40 with sales of 18,188 cars (2021: 13,935 units), followed by the XC60 at 15,586 cars (2021: 17,113 units) and the XC90 at 8,283 cars (2021: 8,324 units).

Posted on 04 December 2022 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Sales, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)