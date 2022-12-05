ABT e-Line bringing fuel cell van into series development

ABT e-Line GmbH, a subsidiary of the ABT Group that specializes in alternative drives, has decided to start series development of hydrogen fuel cell vans based on the reception of its demonstrator vehicles.





The company gained experience in the integration of fuel cell drives in two large Tier 1 projects over the last three years. Two series-produced e-transporters were converted as demonstrator vehicles with this technology. These were presented for the first time at the IAA Transportation trade fair in Hanover at the end of September. ABT e-Line has now decided to commercialize this technology with partners.

When setting up the demonstrator vehicles, the company took over the vehicle integration of the fuel cell system, the safety concept of the entire vehicle, the complete manufacturing process and the road approval. Furthermore, a 700-bar hydrogen tank system was integrated. Two to seven storage tanks can be refuelled in a few minutes.





By implementing the new drive concept, a range increase of several hundred kilometers was achieved. Refuelling is now necessary even later than with comparable diesel models.

Even if the future of mobility will be predominantly battery-electric for efficiency reasons, the fuel cell offers potential for niche applications, especially in the van sector, the company suggests. The energy density typical of hydrogen, which is far from being possible with current battery technology, is a real USP here when range is important.

In addition, refueling is much quicker than recharging batteries. ABT e-Line is taking on the role of a technology driver and expert for the conception and realization of market-ready small series for fuel cell drives.