Adamas Intelligence: Record EV lithium deployment in Q3 2022, consumption up 70% year-over-year

In Q3 2022, more than 77,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) were deployed onto roads in the cells of newly-sold passenger PHEVs and BEVs globally—70% more than was deployed the same period the year prior, according to data from Adamas Intelligence.

In the Asia Pacific region, LCE deployment jumped 100% year-over-year in Q3 2022 to 49,000 tonnes on the back of a 91% rise in BEV and PHEV sales over the same period.

In Europe, deployment rose just 18% year-over-year in Q3 2022 to 16,600 tonnes following a mere 4% rise in BEV and PHEV sales over the same period.

In the Americas, deployment rose 70% year-over-year in Q3 2022 to 11,300 tonnes stemming from a 42% rise in BEV and PHEV sales over the same period.





In Q3 2022, China captured 58% of all LCE deployed onto roads globally, the US rolled out another 13% and Germany 6%—collectively driving 77% of the global market, up from a combined 71% in Q3 2021.

In Q3 2022, 59% of LCE units deployed onto roads globally in newly-sold passenger PHEVs and BEVs were derived from lithium carbonate (versus 54% in Q3 2021) and 41% from hydroxide (versus 46% in Q3 2021) as LFP and NCM 5-series cells continue to regain market share from high-nickel NCM and NCA incumbents that use lithium hydroxide.

Tesla Model Y alone responsible for more than 10% of global EV lithium consumption. As of Q3 2022, Adamas data counts 537 unique passenger PHEV and BEV models currently available for sale globally (and 749 unique model-versions). However just one of these models—the Tesla Model Y—was responsible for over 10% of all LCE deployed onto roads globally in Q3 2022, and more than 15% in combination with the Model 3.