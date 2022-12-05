Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Constellium to lead £10M CirConAl project to develop lower carbon, lower cost recycled aluminum alloys with automakers and suppliers
Ford investing £150M in Halewood plant to scale up EV portfolio

Adamas Intelligence: Record EV lithium deployment in Q3 2022, consumption up 70% year-over-year

05 December 2022

In Q3 2022, more than 77,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) were deployed onto roads in the cells of newly-sold passenger PHEVs and BEVs globally—70% more than was deployed the same period the year prior, according to data from Adamas Intelligence.

  • In the Asia Pacific region, LCE deployment jumped 100% year-over-year in Q3 2022 to 49,000 tonnes on the back of a 91% rise in BEV and PHEV sales over the same period.

  • In Europe, deployment rose just 18% year-over-year in Q3 2022 to 16,600 tonnes following a mere 4% rise in BEV and PHEV sales over the same period.

  • In the Americas, deployment rose 70% year-over-year in Q3 2022 to 11,300 tonnes stemming from a 42% rise in BEV and PHEV sales over the same period.

Record-LCE-Deployment-Q3-2022_2-2048x1314

In Q3 2022, China captured 58% of all LCE deployed onto roads globally, the US rolled out another 13% and Germany 6%—collectively driving 77% of the global market, up from a combined 71% in Q3 2021.

In Q3 2022, 59% of LCE units deployed onto roads globally in newly-sold passenger PHEVs and BEVs were derived from lithium carbonate (versus 54% in Q3 2021) and 41% from hydroxide (versus 46% in Q3 2021) as LFP and NCM 5-series cells continue to regain market share from high-nickel NCM and NCA incumbents that use lithium hydroxide.

Tesla Model Y alone responsible for more than 10% of global EV lithium consumption. As of Q3 2022, Adamas data counts 537 unique passenger PHEV and BEV models currently available for sale globally (and 749 unique model-versions). However just one of these models—the Tesla Model Y—was responsible for over 10% of all LCE deployed onto roads globally in Q3 2022, and more than 15% in combination with the Model 3.

Posted on 05 December 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Materials | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)