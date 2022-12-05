Canoo delivers electric Light Tactical Vehicle to Army for analysis & demonstration

Canoo delivered its new Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) to the United States Army for Analysis & Demonstration in fulfillment of the $67,500 contract awarded in July 2022.





The Army is looking for vehicles—battery-electric or series-hybrid—that can reduce reliance on fossil fuels both in the operational and garrison environments. The vehicle also needs the ability to generate, store and distribute power effectively to the Soldier. Other specific vehicle requirements include:

Recharge utilizing SAE-1772 combo connector or similar adaptor.

4 Wheel Drive or All Wheel Drive.

Minimum ground clearance of 8 inches.

Mud-terrain tires.

5,000 to 10,000 pound curb weight range.

Ability to power external systems with a minimum of one 120v outlet.

Capable of powering external systems without turning off/or disconnection of power supply.

Comply with Federal Motor Safety Standards (FMVSS) 209.

The Canoo LTV is designed to be durable with a focus on passenger and battery safety, and incorporates carbon Kevlar for strength without the added weight. The LTV is designed for passenger ergonomics, taking body motion and height into consideration, as well as multi-tasker components.

The Light Tactical Vehicle can be converted from a pickup to a flatbed truck, a cargo vehicle and more. With a convertible flatbed platform, the LTV can carry standard sized plywood, construction and oversized materials, as well as tactical equipment or mission-specific attachments.

Canoo’s proprietary modular attachment system and accessories quickly interchange the flatbed walls with many other types of mounts including racks, ramps, storage boxes, tents, or tactical systems. The modular upfitting enables the LTV to have mission-specific configurations at a lower total cost investment.

The LTV has a proprietary all-wheel drive system with up to 600 hp. To support the increased demands of off-road environments, the LTV incorporates air-springs, a raised suspension, and 32-inch all-terrain tires to build higher ground clearance suitable for extreme or rugged conditions.

Canoo vehicles are based on the company’s proprietary multi-purpose platform which integrates all the critical components of an electric powertrain, so it is as flat and efficient as possible, while maximizing cabin and cargo space.

Full specifications will be revealed closer to production.