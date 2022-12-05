Constellium to lead £10M CirConAl project to develop lower carbon, lower cost recycled aluminum alloys with automakers and suppliers

Constellium SE is leading a new consortium of automakers and suppliers to develop lower carbon, lower cost aluminum extrusion alloys.

Sponsored by a grant from the UK’s Advanced Propulsion Center (APC), the £10-million (US$12.3-million) CirConAl (Circular and Constant aluminum) project aims to maximize the use of post-consumer scrap in a new generation of high-strength alloys that emit less than two tons of CO 2 per ton of aluminum produced. CirConAl is part of joint government and industry support for projects to build an end-to-end supply chain for zero-emissions vehicles in the UK.

By designing, developing, prototyping, and testing aluminum automotive components at scale, the project is expected to demonstrate that high-strength alloys with high recycled content can meet or exceed OEM requirements, such as strength, crushability, durability, and other performance criteria.

Together, the partners would also develop scrap sorting technologies to ensure that valuable metal is recycled into new automotive solutions rather than downcycled, preserving its value and contributing to a circular economy.

Taking advantage of Constellium’s high-strength HSA6 aluminum extrusion alloys, as well as new scrap sorting and blending technologies, we expect this next generation of alloys to provide automakers with ultra-low embodied CO 2 material to drastically reduce the carbon footprint of their products. —Philippe Hoffmann, President of Constellium’s Automotive Structures & Industry Business Unit

Suited for extrusion-based crash management systems, body-in-white structural components and battery enclosures, Constellium HSA6 allows designers to optimize extrusion shapes and reduce wall thickness to achieve weight savings of 15-30% compared to conventional aluminum alloys. With ultimate tensile strength (UTS) higher than 400MPa, Constellium HSA6 also provides enhanced recyclability, machinability and corrosion resistance.

Alternately, Constellium HSA6 can provide 15-30% additional strength to reduce intrusion in the event of a crash, thereby enhancing protection of batteries, cooling systems and other critical vehicle systems.

Aluminum extrusions and components for the CirConAl project will be prototyped and tested at Constellium’s University Technology Center (UTC) located at Brunel University London. The UTC is a center of excellence for the development of aluminum crash management systems and body structure components, as well as battery enclosures for electric vehicles. Its industrial-scale casting and extrusion equipment allows for rapid prototyping, reducing development times by at least 50% for the advanced alloys required to lightweight automotive components.

Constellium has committed to reach a 30% reduction in its carbon emissions intensity by 2030 (scope 1, 2 and 3) vs. 2021, and pledged that at least 50% of all aluminum Constellium uses will be from recycled sources by 2030. Constellium recently joined the First Movers Coalition, a global coalition to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, and is a founding member of the aluminum Stewardship Initiative.