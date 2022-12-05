Ford investing £150M in Halewood plant to scale up EV portfolio

Building on its commitment to grow an all-electric vehicle range, Ford has invested a further £125 million in its Halewood Plant, on Merseyside in the UK—increasing capacity by 70%—plus £24 million in the supporting E:PRiME product development center. The new funding takes total investment in enabling Halewood’s transformation to an EV component plant to almost £380 million (US$467 million).





Last year’s news that the plant, which currently produces transmissions for internal combustion engine vehicles, had won assembly of Ford electric vehicles’ power units brought an initial backing of £230 million (US$283 million) to deliver 250,000 units a year from 2024. This was supported by BEIS’ Automotive Transformation Fund, which aims to electrify Britain’s automotive supply chain and protect its competitiveness in the global market.

Ford’s £24-million (US$30-million) E:PRiME centre, at Ford’s Dunton product development HQ, is building prototypes of the electric power unit and training Halewood employees in its machining and assembly, assisted by the Advanced Propulsion Center. The power unit, comprising e-drive motor and gearbox, replaces the engine and transmission of a conventional engine vehicle by propelling an EV using battery energy.





Halewood’s new power unit capacity, raised from 250,000 to 420,000 a year—itself an increase of almost 70%—also means that 70% of the 600,000 EVs, which Ford will sell in Europe a year by 2026, will be powered by the Halewood-produced technology. Ford’s EV push in Europe supports the acceleration of the company’s global plan for two million annual production of EVs in the same 2026 time frame.

The Ford Puma car; E-Transit Custom, the electric version of Britain’s best-selling vehicle, benefitting from unique commercial vehicle support from Ford Pro; E-Tourneo Custom people carrier; Transit Courier; Tourneo Courier; and future products will be fitted with the UK-built power units.

Halewood will deliver to the vehicles’ assembly lines at Ford Otosan plants in Romania and Turkey, making up a significant share of Ford UK’s annual export value from the Merseyside plant, as well as Dagenham—currently worth £2.1 billion (US$2.6 billion) annually.

Apprentices and engineers embedded in the electric power unit development project have been part-based at E:PRiME in Essex, test building the power unit and implementing new skills and knowledge at Halewood as part of its transformation.

Halewood’s selection marked Ford’s first in-house investment in all-electric vehicle component manufacturing in Europe. Ford said that Halewood’s transition to electric component production is integral to Ford in Europe building a thriving and profitable business, centered on the electrification of its vehicle portfolio towards entirely zero-emission cars and vans by 2035.

At the same time, Ford is targeting carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035. Halewood Plant’s new electric power unit operation is targeting carbon neutral energy supply for production start in 2024. Other Halewood projects contributing to total carbon neutrality for Ford in Europe by 2035 include electric locomotives (used to shunt heavy loads) replacing diesel locos and EV charge points for employees.