GM opens Canada’s first full-scale EV plant to build BrightDrop Zevo electric delivery vans

General Motors has opened Canada’s first full-scale electric-vehicle manufacturing plant in Ontario. With investment support from both the Canadian and Ontario governments, GM has completely retooled the CAMI Assembly plant as the new global manufacturing home of BrightDrop’s fully electric delivery vans. BrightDrop also announced the commencement of commercial operations in Canada, with DHL slated to be the company’s first Canadian customer.





The first BrightDrop Zevo 600 rolled off the CAMI production line on Monday. Following a record-setting launch for GM, BrightDrop completed delivery of the first Zevo 600s to FedEx last year.





GM began retooling CAMI for electric vehicle production on 1 May 2022. In just seven months, the team installed entirely new production equipment covering 2 million square feet.