Phillips 66 files LCFS pathway applications for renewable gasoline, CIs from 30.9 to 63.4 gCO2e/MJ

Phillips 66 Company has applied for three California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Tier 2 fuel pathways for renewable gasoline derived from soybean oil and canola oil. The carbon intensities range from 58.48 gCO 2 e/MJ to 63.35 gCO 2 e/MJ, depending upon feedstock and transportation mechanism.

Phillips 66 also filed a separate application for renewable gasoline derived from distiller’s corn oil which is processed along with soybean oil and canola oil. The CI for this pathway is 30.86 gCO 2 e/MJ.

The Philips 66 Rodeo facility in California produces renewable diesel as a primary product and renewable naphtha and renewable propane/light hydrocarbons (off-gases) as co-products. The renewable naphtha, co-processed with petroleum naphtha, is then converted to renewable gasoline onsite through a series of processes such as fractionation, isomerization, and reformation.

The production process for renewable gasoline consumes hydrogen, electricity, natural gas, and off-gases. The process also produces hydrogen and off-gases simultaneously.

Because transport by rail vs barge has more than a 5% variation in the GHG emissions, Phillips 66 is applying for two pathways for the soybean oil: one for the production of renewable gasoline from soybean oil received via rail from the US Midwest, and one for production of renewable gasoline from US soybean oil received via rail followed by barge.

There is a third pathway for canola oil which is a combination of canola oil transport by rail and ocean tanker. Canola oil is received by ship at the Rodeo refinery. This oil is transported by rail from the crushing plant to the Port of Vancouver and then loaded on a ship for shipment to Rodeo, California.

Phillips 66 began production of renewable gasoline fuel from various vegetable oils at Rodeo in April 2021. The Rodeo facility has an adjacent rail receiving facility which is the normal means of receiving distiller’s corn oil.