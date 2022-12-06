StoreDot Extreme Fast Charging battery performance validated by Shmuel De-Leon Energy

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ORNL team develops new hydrothermal synthesis method for cobalt-free cathode material
06 December 2022

StoreDot, a developer of extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries for electric vehicles (earlier post), announced that independent battery lab Shmuel De-Leon Energy (SDLE) successfully validated the performance of the StoreDot technology.

SDLE subjected StoreDot’s production-ready 30Ah pouch cell XFC batteries to a series of in-depth tests, confirming the technology’s commercialization viability and its superior fast charging and high-energy performance.

StoreDot 30Ah silicon-dominant EV battery cell

The independent test program was conducted at the Shmuel De-Leon Energy laboratories and covered energy density, charging rate, operating conditions and cycling.

The results corroborated a sector-leading energy density of 300 Wh/kg and 1000 consecutive XFC cycles for StoreDot’s proprietary technology that utilizes current deployed manufacturing equipment.

StoreDot plans to be able to deliver 100 miles of charge in 5 minutes by 2024, followed by 100 miles in 3 by 2028 and 100 in 2 within a decade.

