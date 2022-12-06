Synova, SABIC and Technip Energies partner to produce olefins and aromatics from plastic waste

Synova, SABIC Global Technologies B.V., an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Technip Energies recently signed a Joint Development and Cooperation Agreement to collaborate on the development and realization of a commercial plant which will produce olefins and aromatics from plastic waste.

The plant will use a combined technology developed by Synova and Technip Energies and will be integrated with one of SABIC’s steam crackers. As such, the plant will contribute to SABIC’s vision of closing the loop on used plastic.

The combined technology includes Synova’s proprietary solids cracking technology (MILENA) in combination with its gas conditioning and tars removal technology (OLGA) for the conversion of plastic waste into product gas, which contains high value chemicals.





Synova’s process

The Synova technology is combined with Technip Energies’ proprietary gas treatment technology (Pure.rGas) to remove contaminants from the product gas and purify it to bring the final products up to a specification compatible with processing in a steam cracker downstream of the cracker furnace.

The combined technology efficiently converts plastic waste into high value chemicals, enabling an efficient plastic circularity route and significant reduction of greenhouse gas emission.

In support of Synova and the collaboration, SABIC’s affiliate SABIC Ventures US Holdings LLC has become an investor in Synova.

Synova will use their investment to enhance the development of its technology and to strengthen its engineering capabilities.