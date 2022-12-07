Mercedes-Benz to double e-drive production capacity at the Untertürkheim plant

In addition to conventional drive units and components, the Mercedes-Benz Stuttgart-Untertürkheim plant is already responsible for the production of batteries and axles for plug-in hybrids and fully electric Mercedes-EQ models. The production and assembly of electric drive units from 2024 onwards was part of the plant’s vision for the future back in 2019. Now the company and employee representatives have agreed on the significant expansion of production capacities for electric drive units as part of a new works agreement.

The previously planned capacities will be doubled in the course of the new agreement: from 2024, the ramp-up will begin at the Untertürkheim location. In the target scenario, one million electric drive units can be produced, for example for vehicles on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform.

The transformation of the Untertürkheim location is progressing with great strides. With highly efficient drive units and batteries, we are making the Untertürkheim plant fit for the future. In future, we will be able to supply e-drives for one million Mercedes-EQ vehicles to our vehicle plants. That makes me proud. The ramp-up will begin in 2024. With our highly flexible and committed teams here at the location, we are continuing to write the success story of the Untertürkheim plant together. —Frank Deiß, Chairman Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems, Head of Production Powertrain Mercedes-Benz Cars and Plant Manager, Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim





Sketch of the electric drive of the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX

The electric drive unit for the new models is being developed in-house at Mercedes-Benz. Construction of the new assembly lines on the site of the Untertürkheim plant, as well as the Bad Cannstatt plant, will begin next year.

In the future, Untertürkheim and the Hedelfingen and Mettingen annexes will manufacture and supply parts of the electric drive unit. The basis for these sustainable jobs is a comprehensive training and retraining program for the employees at the location.

The business unit “Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems” is responsible for the entire drive portfolio of the Group, and bundles all drive-related activities in the areas of development, procurement, controlling, human resources and production under one roof. The Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim plant is the largest location in the global Mercedes-Benz powertrain production network, and has several plant annexes in the Neckar valley.

With its approximately 16,000 employees, the plant currently produces engines, batteries, axles, transmissions and components. The location is also home to a large part of the Group’s powertrain research and development, with around 3000 employees and a test track for vehicle testing. In addition to battery systems, parts of the electric drive systems are already being developed and tested here today. Untertürkheim is also the location of Mercedes-Benz Group AG headquarters.