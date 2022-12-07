Renault first brand to integrate Waze directly into its multimedia system

Renault has become the first car brand to offer the Waze application directly integrated into the vehicle’s multimedia system. The integration of Waze into the OpenR Link multimedia system with integrated Google and therefore visible on the 12-inch vertical screen of the All-new Austral and Mégane E-Tech electric naturally offers drivers greater comfort and safety.

Without using a smartphone, the driver has access to real-time traffic information, favorite routes and saved destinations on the eye-level screen. Other vehicle features and music remain accessible, even if Waze is activated.





This new experience with Waze is available in European countries for all All-new Austral and Mégane E-Tech electric customers equipped with the OpenR screen and the OpenR Link interface with integrated Google.

Customers can easily download and install the Waze app for OpenR Link either directly from Google Play via their OpenR Link interface in their vehicle, or from their My Renault mobile app. Customers can then create a Waze account or use an existing Waze account for safe driving, always free of charge.