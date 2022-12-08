BMW integrates parking payment via infotainment system

In BMW vehicles with BMW Operating System 7 and 8, a new service for convenient payment processing of parking fees is now available in Germany and Austria. Other European countries will follow.

With the parking payments function, upon arrival in a parking zone, the vehicle automatically detects whether the service is available and displays the payment function if the parking zone is recorded by one of the connected providers.





If billing is possible to the minute in the parking zone, the parking period is automatically terminated as soon as the customer leaves the parking lot. The function is also integrated into the My BMW app. In the “Services & Store” tab, customers can end and renew active bookings, view the parking history and manage their payment methods.

After the start in Germany and Austria, the function will be rolled out in other European countries from 2023. BMW has opted for a gradual rollout of the function. In this way, initial customer feedback from Germany and Austria can be recorded in a structured manner and used for continuous improvements to the software.

A single account opens up access to convenient payment of parking fees throughout Germany and Austria: The BMW ConnectedDrive account or the BMW ID. In the vehicle, customers must log in with their BMW ID and activate the parking payments service once.

To deposit the payment method, a QR code is displayed on the information display so that the payment data can be entered via the smartphone. The BMW Group cooperates with the Parkopedia platform to process the payment of parking fees.