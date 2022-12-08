GM advances Dealer Community Charging Program

GM marked the official launch of its Dealer Community Charging Program with the installation of the first community charging stations in Wisconsin and Michigan. Since the program was announced in late 2021, nearly 1,000 GM dealers have enrolled—representing almost a quarter of all GM dealers in North America.

The program initially opened to Chevrolet dealers earlier this year and will expand to Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers in January 2023.

Through the Dealer Community Charging Program, GM and its dealers are working together to expand charging access in communities, including underserved rural and urban areas where EV charging is often limited or non-existent.





An EV driver in a Chevrolet Bolt EUV pulls up to a new GM community charging station in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Participating dealers are eligible to receive up to 10 19.2 kW Level 2 charging stations. GM then connects dealers with installation providers as needed to place the charging stations at key community locations.

Ultimately, GM aims to install up to 40,000 Level 2 charging stations across the US and Canada through the program, nearly doubling the current number of public Level 2 charging stations. These charging stations will be available to all EV drivers—not just GM EV customers—and will deliver the most power available to a Level 2 charger.

Nearly 90% of the US population lives within 10 miles of a GM dealership. Our dealers are deeply involved and trusted in their communities and are well positioned to determine locations that expand access to EV charging, including at small businesses, entertainment venues, schools and other popular destinations. Our dealers are an important enabler of our all-electric future and in many cases will be the catalyst for EV adoption in communities that would otherwise have limited EV infrastructure. Combined with their exceptional ability to service EV drivers across North America, our dealers are now helping to make charging possible across much of the continent. —Hoss Hassani, vice president of GM EV Ecosystem

FLO has been selected as the charging station provider for the program and supplied the initial charging stations. The company’s first US manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan, will serve as the primary production location for the program’s charging stations, supporting the development of a North American EV charging supply chain.

Wheelers Chevrolet GMC was the first dealer to participate in the program and recently installed its first charging stations at several locations in Marshfield, Wisconsin, including two parks, a library and a sports complex. Young Chevrolet Cadillac was next to install its first charging stations at Memorial Healthcare Wellness Center in Owosso, Michigan. Dealers in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio and Washington state are expected to install their first chargers in the weeks and months ahead.