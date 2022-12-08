Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen initially investing €460M to convert Wolfsburg plant for EV production
LCA finds EMN high-purity manganese products have lower carbon footprint than incumbent industry

Australian freight company orders 36 Volvo FL Electric trucks

08 December 2022

Australian express freight company, Team Global Express, has placed an order for 36 Volvo FL Electric trucks. This is Volvo’s largest electric truck order to date in Australia. The trucks will hit the streets of Sydney during the first quarter of 2023.

Volvotrucks

The Volvo FL Electric model will be equipped with four 66 kWh battery packs for increased range and improved charging performance. It utilizes a 600-volt single motor electric drive system and a 2-speed automated transmission.

The shift to sustainable truck transport is happening in many parts of the world, including Australia, where sales of electric trucks are starting to pick up. The country is committed to deliver net-zero emissions by 2050. With transport accounting for 19% of Australia’s carbon emissions, and 38% of that coming from road freight, pressure is mounting on the industry to make the shift to electric.

The Volvo FL is designed for urban distribution and has a load capacity of 5.5 tonnes in this application. The 36 units will become a part of Team Global Express Sydney metropolitan pick-up and delivery fleet.

Volvo Trucks’ target is that half of its global total sales of new trucks will be electric by 2030.

Posted on 08 December 2022 in Australia, Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)