Australian freight company orders 36 Volvo FL Electric trucks

Australian express freight company, Team Global Express, has placed an order for 36 Volvo FL Electric trucks. This is Volvo’s largest electric truck order to date in Australia. The trucks will hit the streets of Sydney during the first quarter of 2023.





The Volvo FL Electric model will be equipped with four 66 kWh battery packs for increased range and improved charging performance. It utilizes a 600-volt single motor electric drive system and a 2-speed automated transmission.

The shift to sustainable truck transport is happening in many parts of the world, including Australia, where sales of electric trucks are starting to pick up. The country is committed to deliver net-zero emissions by 2050. With transport accounting for 19% of Australia’s carbon emissions, and 38% of that coming from road freight, pressure is mounting on the industry to make the shift to electric.

The Volvo FL is designed for urban distribution and has a load capacity of 5.5 tonnes in this application. The 36 units will become a part of Team Global Express Sydney metropolitan pick-up and delivery fleet.

Volvo Trucks’ target is that half of its global total sales of new trucks will be electric by 2030.