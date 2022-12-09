Amogy and Ballard to integrate maritime fuel cell engines in zero-emission ammonia-to-power platform

Amogy Inc., a developer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions (earlier post), will purchase fuel cell engines from Ballard Power Systems for ammonia-to-power maritime applications. Ballard’s FCwave engine is a scalable fuel cell system certified for operation in marine environments. (Earlier post.) Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power platform relies on unique ammonia cracking technology, facilitating the extraction of hydrogen onboard for fuel in a hydrogen engine.

Amogy’s platform was successfully demonstrated in several industrial applications. The Amogy team is currently scaling the technology for use in maritime vessels, with plans for a tank barge and tugboat operations.

Under this contract, Amogy agrees to purchase an initial order of three 200 kW FCwave engines and Ballard will support integration of the fuel cell engines with Amogy’s proprietary ammonia reforming system. Ballard will deliver the initial FCwave engines to Amogy in 2023 for maritime deployment. A follow-on order for an additional seven FCwave engines is expected upon successful completion of the initial projects.

This contract and collaboration opportunity with Ballard is a significant and valuable step as Amogy expands its efforts in the maritime sector. With access to their leading fuel cell technology and team of experts, together we can expedite commercialization of scalable, ammonia-to-power solutions for the maritime industry and support global sustainability goals. —Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy

The International Maritime Organization has adopted ambitious emissions-reduction targets, including a goal to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of global fleets 40% by 2030 and pursue efforts towards 70% by 2050, compared to 2008 levels.

To achieve these goals, commercially viable zero-emissions vessels must begin entering global fleets. With many promising maritime applications for hydrogen fuel involving ammonia as a carrier of hydrogen, partnerships like the one between Amogy and Ballard have potential to demonstrate ammonia power platforms in real-world maritime use-cases.