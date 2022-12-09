Hyundai Motor Group and SK On to build EV battery facility in Bartow County, Georgia

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the US. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.

Hyundai Motor Group and SK On recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the partnership for a new EV battery facility in the US, with the details of the partnership still in development. (Earlier post.)

Subject to execution of relevant agreements and HMG and SK On’s final board decisions, the new facility will be located at Bartow Centre, a zoned manufacturing and industrial site located on Highway 411, and is aiming to begin operations in 2025.

Excluding this announcement, EV-related projects announced in the state since 2020 total approximately $17 billion in investment and more than 22,800 new jobs in Georgia.

Established in 2021, SK On is the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation and currently employs more than 2,000 Georgians at its SK Battery America facility in Commerce. In July, SK Battery America announced it would partner with the Work for Warriors Georgia program to hire veterans, servicemembers, and their families at their Georgia operations.

In addition to the two companies’ EV battery partnership, Hyundai Motor Group separately announced in May its plans to invest $5.54 billion in Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, an EV manufacturing facility in Bryan County. Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on the facility in October with Governor Kemp, other state leaders, and local and federal officials.