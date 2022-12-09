Dow launches selective adhesion liquid silicone rubber series for automotive market
09 December 2022
Dow launched the SILASTIC SA 994X Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) series for the mobility and transportation industry. The SILASTIC SA 994X LSR series is a range of primerless, self-adhesive, general purpose and self-lubricating, one-to-one mix ratio LSRs designed for two-component injection moulding with thermoplastic substrates including, but not limited to, polybutylene terephthalate and polyamide.
This new series can be used across multiple automotive applications such as connector seals, battery vent gaskets and radiator gasket seals for electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as environmental protection seals for autonomous vehicles’ lidar and radar housing.
This launch builds on Dow’s previously announced capacity expansions and investments for the mobility and transportation market, which included the installation of a new LSR mixer at the company’s production site in Zhangjiagang, China in 2021.
The products within the series offer automotive manufacturers several key benefits including:
Durable adhesion under heat and humidity
Instant development of full bond strength
12-month shelf-life stability
Robust and instant adhesion to multiple plastic and metal substrates throughout the products’ shelf life without the need for further heat treatment
As the requirements of automotive OEMs and tiers continue to evolve in response to the rapid change occurring throughout the industry, it’s of the utmost importance that they have the tools they need to keep up to speed. Liquid silicone rubbers are a critical material in multiple mobility and transportation applications and our team at Dow is continuously working toward greater global level innovation within this product category.—Jeroen Bello, Global Marketing Director for Mobility and Transportation, Dow Consumer Solutions
