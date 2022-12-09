Honda to purchase 123 GWh of batteries from CATL for EVs in China from 2024 through 2030

Leading China-based battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. announced that from 2024 through 2030, Honda will purchase 123 GWh of batteries for pure electric vehicles in China from CATL.

In 2020, CATL and Honda signed an agreement to form a comprehensive strategic alliance on new energy vehicle batteries, which has enabled the two companies to cooperate in a broad range of areas including joint development, stable supply, and the recycling and reuse of batteries. (Earlier post.)

With the scale-up of the production and sale of Honda’s pure electric vehicle brand e:N, the two companies agree to further strengthen their partnership. From 2024 through 2030, Honda will purchase 123 GWh of CATL’s batteries for pure electric vehicles in China, which will be produced in CATL’s production base in Yichun, east China’s Jiangxi Province.

The battery supply agreement will secure a long-term stable battery supply for Honda, marking another important milestone for their cooperation.