76 MAN Lion’s City E electric buses for Oslo

Unibuss, one of Norway’s largest bus companies, has a{ordered} 76 all-electric Lion’s City E buses—59 solo and 17 articulated e-buses—for Oslo from MAN Truck & Bus. For MAN, this is the first e-bus order from Norway.





22 MAN Lion’s City E are already in service in Malmö, Sweden. KEOLIS also ordered a total of 75 Lion’s City 18 E for Sweden last year. Of these, 60 articulated e-buses will go to Gothenburg and 15 to Stockholm. In addition, 10 Lion’s City 12 E are to be used in the Swedish capital. Another order for 12 articulated e-buses from MAN came from Uppsala. In addition, the framework agreement with Gamla Uppsala Buss includes an option for a further 65 electric buses. And Denmark is also relying on the MAN e-bus. Residents and visitors to the capital Copenhagen are chauffeured in 26 MAN Lion’s City 12 E buses. Twelve more e-buses were also delivered to Vikingbus in Odder. This means that 38 electric buses are now making their rounds on Danish roads.

Delivery of the 76 MAN Lion’s City E is scheduled for the end of 2023. They will then be deployed in the north-east and east of Oslo—and thus in trendy city districts with many parks, museums and charming wooden houses.

The solo buses are equipped with 5 instead of 6 (standard) battery packs and the articulated buses with 7 instead of 8 (standard) battery packs.

Since this autumn, our customers have been able to decide for themselves on the number of battery packs. In this way, our all-electric city bus can be even better adapted to individual customer needs and requirements in terms of range and passenger capacity. —Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus

""

More efficiency, but also more range, is also promised by the CO 2 air conditioning system, which has been available as an option since mid-2022, and for which Unibuss has opted. The new air conditioning system for the Lion’s City E is more environmentally friendly and at the same time significantly more efficient, which can provide an additional range of up to 25 km.

The safety of passengers, drivers and other road users is ensured by numerous assistance systems such as MAN BirdView, which provides a 360° bird’s eye view of the vehicle’s immediate surroundings, and the MAN OptiView mirror replacement system. The latter supports the driver by, among other things, eliminating the blind spot and significantly improving visibility at night and in poor weather conditions. Since this year, the innovative technology has also been available for all models of the new city bus generation—including the fully electric Lion’s City E.