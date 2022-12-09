Air Products and AES plan to invest ~$4B for mega-scale green hydrogen production facility in Texas; 200 metric tons per day

Air Products and The AES Corporation plan to invest approximately $4 billion to build, own and operate a green hydrogen production facility in Wilbarger County, Texas. This mega-scale renewable power to hydrogen project includes approximately 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar power generation, along with electrolyzer capacity capable of producing more than 200 metric tons per day (MT/D) of green hydrogen, making it the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.

The facility, which is targeted to begin commercial operations in 2027, will serve growing demand for zero-carbon intensity fuels for the mobility market as well as other industrial markets. It will yield a clean source of energy on a massive scale, and, if all the green hydrogen were used in the heavy-duty truck market, it would eliminate more than 1.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually when compared to diesel use in heavy-duty trucks.

Over the project lifetime, it is expected to avoid more than 50 million metric tons of CO 2 —the equivalent of avoiding emissions from nearly five billion gallons of diesel fuel.

Air Products and AES will jointly and equally own the renewable energy and electrolyzer assets, with Air Products serving as the exclusive off-taker and marketer of the green hydrogen under a 30-year contract.

The project would create more than 1,300 construction and 115 permanent operations jobs, as well as about 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in tax benefits to the state over the course of the project’s lifetime, while extending Texas’ energy leadership.

Demand for green hydrogen for mobility and industrial applications is expected to grow exponentially across the United States over the next decade. The growth in demand is supported by green hydrogen’s role in net-zero ambitions announced by several states and major corporations. The project is subject to receipt of local permits, and local, state and federal incentives.