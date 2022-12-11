STMicroelectronics releases new high-power SiC power modules; increased EV performance and range

STMicroelectronics has released high-power modules for electric vehicles that boost performance and driving range. ST’s new silicon-carbide (SiC) power modules have been selected for Hyundai’s E-GMP electric-vehicle platform shared by KIA EV6 and several models.

Five new SiC-MOSFET-based power modules provide flexible choices for vehicle makers, covering a selection of power ratings and support for operating voltages commonly used in electric vehicle (EV) traction applications. Housed in ST’s ACEPACK DRIVE package optimized for traction applications, the power modules are reliable due to sintering technology, robust, and easy for manufacturers to integrate in EV drives.





ACEPACK DRIVE SiC-based power module

Internally, the main power semiconductors are ST’s third-generation (Gen3) STPOWER SiC MOSFETs, which combine industry-leading figure of merit (R DS(ON) x die area) (R DS(ON) = drain-source on resistance),with very low switching energy and super performance in synchronous rectification.

ST’s SiC-MOSFET-based power modules are the right choice for our traction inverters, enabling longer range. The cooperation between our two companies has realized a significant step towards more sustainable electric vehicles, leveraging ST’s continuous technological investment to be the leading semiconductor actor in the electrification revolution. —Sang-Cheol Shin, Inverter Engineering Design Team at Hyundai Motor Group

ST has already supplied STPOWER SiC devices for more than three million mass-produced passenger cars worldwide. Compared to conventional silicon power semiconductors, smaller SiC devices can handle higher operating voltages that allow faster charging and superior vehicle dynamics. Energy efficiency is also increased, which boosts driving range, and reliability can be extended.

SiC is gaining mass adoption in multiple EV systems such as the DC-DC converter, traction inverter, and on-board chargers (OBC) with bi-directional operation ready for vehicle-to-grid power transfer. With the recently announced fully integrated SiC substrate manufacturing facility in Catania, expected to start production in 2023, ST is moving quickly to support the rapid market transition towards e-mobility.

The ST 1200V ADP280120W3, ADP360120W3, ADP480120W3(-L) are already in full production. The 750V ACEPACK DRIVE ADP46075W3 and ADP61075W3 will be in full production by March 2023. They enable a plug-and-play solution for traction inverters, compatible with direct liquid cooling, and featuring a pin-fin array for efficient heat dissipation.

Specified up to a maximum junction temperature of 175°C, they provide long-lasting and reliable press-fit connections and dice sintered to substrate to ensure extended lifetime in automotive applications. ST will extend the product portfolio to include IGBT and diode-based ACEPACK DRIVE versions.

The modules feature active metal brazed (AMB) substrate technology, known for excellent thermal efficiency and mechanical strength, mounting a dedicated NTC for each substrate. They are also available with a choice of welded or screw-fit busbar, giving flexibility to address different mounting requirements. A long-busbar option further extends the flexibility by allowing the choice of a Hall sensor to monitor the motor current.