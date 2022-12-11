Stellantis partners with Qinomic to develop electric retrofitting of light commercial vehicles

Stellantis N.V. and Qinomic, a company specializing in solutions for mobility and a major retrofitting equipment manufacturer, are partnering to create a proof of concept to convert internal combustion engine light commercial vehicles to electric drivetrain, while ensuring OEM quality and specifications, such as safety, durability, and type approval, are maintained.





Extending vehicle life and usage is at the heart of the Stellantis Circular Economy Business Unit, which is leading the initiative in collaboration with the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit and the Stellantis Ventures Studio.

This innovation gives our professional customers the choice to convert their current vans to electric, extend their vehicle’s life and meet legislative and mobility requirements. —Alison Jones, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Circular Economy Business Unit

The electric retrofit solution aims to protect freedom of mobility with an affordable option that meets customer needs to extend the life of their vehicles and continue business activities while accessing low emissions zones (LEZ) in cities.

According to the EIT (European Institute of Innovation and Technology) Urban Mobility Report, the number of LEZ zones in Europe increased by 40% in the last three years and will continue to increase as part of the enforcement of urban vehicle access regulations. The driver for this increase is the European Green Deal plan, aimed at encouraging the transition to cleaner vehicles and cleaner mobility.

Electric retrofitting is both a sustainable and affordable solution for customers willing to switch to zero emissions and to reduce their total cost of ownership, while keeping their vehicles.

Retrofitting technology will reinforce Stellantis’ leadership in zero emission mobility solutions for professional customers, complementing our full electrified van range. —Xavier Peugeot, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit

Successful completion of this joint development in 2023 and positive customer feedback on the demo cars’ performance will lead to implementation and commercialization starting in France in 2024.