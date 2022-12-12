IG Metall warns that Krupp Mannesmann steel plant may fail due to lack of financing for conversion to climate-neutral steel production

IG Metall, Germany’s largest union as well as Europe’s largest industrial union, warns that at Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann (HKM), the switch to climate-neutral steel production is may fail due to the lack of financing. This would be the end of the plant, IG Metall said.

With a current production volume of 4.2 million tons of crude steel per year and a capacity of 5.6 million tons, HKM is Germany’s second largest metallurgical plant. There are currently 3,100 steel workers employed there.

The union called on the shareholders of HKM to commit themselves clearly to the future of the traditional steel mill and to invest now in its conversion.

The French pipe manufacturer Vallourec SA wants to give up its 20% stake in HKM and withdraw from Germany. Against this background, the two remaining shareholders—Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (tkSE, 50%) and Salzgitter AG (30%)—are struggling to find a solution for the future of HKM, IG Metall said.

HKM aims to reduce CO 2 emissions by 30% by the year 2025, and then be as climate neutral as possible by 2045. To achieve these goals, HKM is planning two phases:

The first phase concentrates on the current plant set up, consisting of coking plant, sinter plant, blast furnace and steel plant with converter operation. By 2025 HKM will have taken measures to reduce CO 2 emissions by at least 30% when compared to 2014.

The second phase of the strategy aims to transform the current operational facilities towards largely CO 2 -neutral steel production.





HKM is focusing on moving away from coal, via natural gas and coke oven gas with a high hydrogen content, towards green hydrogen produced from renewable sources, a process which has already begun.