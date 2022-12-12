Researchers use graphite positive electrodes in high-capacity rechargeable lithium/chlorine batteries

Researchers at Stanford University, with colleagues in Taiwan, have used an initially low surface area/porosity graphite (DGr) material as the positive electrode in a Li/Cl 2 battery, attaining high battery performance after activation in CO 2 at 1000 °C (DGr_ac) with the first discharge capacity ∼1910 mAh g–1 and a cycling capacity up to 1200 mAh g–1. The study is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.





Zhu et al.

In an earlier study, the researchers reported ∼3.5 V sodium/chlorine (Na/Cl 2 ) and lithium/chlorine (Li/Cl 2 ) batteries with up to 1200 mAh g–1 reversible capacity, using either a Na or a Li metal as the negative electrode, an amorphous carbon nanosphere (aCNS) as the positive electrode, and aluminum chloride (AlCl 3 ) dissolved in thionyl chloride (SOCl 2 ) with fluoride-based additives as the electrolyte.

The high surface area and large pore volume of aCNS in the positive electrode facilitated NaCl or LiCl deposition and trapping of Cl 2 for reversible NaCl/Cl 2 or LiCl/Cl 2 redox reactions and battery discharge/charge cycling.

The new study found that the evolution of graphite over battery cycling, including intercalation/deintercalation and exfoliation, generated sufficient pores for hosting LiCl/Cl 2 redox. This work could open up widely available, low-cost graphitic materials for high-capacity alkali metal/Cl 2 batteries.

