Schneider taking delivery of 92 Class 8 eCascadia electric trucks

12 December 2022

Schneider, a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon begin taking delivery of 92 Class 8 battery-electric Freightliner e-Cascadia trucks (earlier post) at its intermodal operations in Southern California.

Schneider’s first Freightliner eCascadia, manufactured by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), is set to roll off the assembly line at the Portland, Oregon, DTNA plant.

The eCascadia is based on the Detroit ePowertrain, comprising Detroit eAxles—integrating electric motor, transmission and electronics—and batteries.

The carrier had previously reported orders for 62 eCascadias. Now the company will deploy an additional 30 BEVs from DTNA. As a result, Schneider will have one of the largest electric fleets in North America, marking a critical step in the company’s efforts to operationalize zero emission vehicles into its truck fleet.

Battery-electric trucks are crucial in meeting Schneider’s sustainability goals of reducing CO2 per-mile emissions by 7.5% by 2025 and 60% by 2035. Schneider has already achieved more than half of its 2025 goal by reducing per-mile emissions by 5%. Battery electric trucks will help further meet these goals.

Schneider is already familiar with electric vehicle technology, having piloted an eCascadia for six months through Freightliner’s Customer Experience fleet.

Schneider expects all 92 BEVs to be operational in its fleet by the end of 2023.

Posted on 12 December 2022 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Heavy-duty

