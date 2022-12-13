Hyundai Motor Group’s HTWO to supply ENGINUS with fuel cell systems for commercial trucks

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
13 December 2022

Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated fuel cell system brand HTWO will supply ENGINIUS, a subsidiary of FAUN Group, with fuel cell systems for mass production of hydrogen-powered commercial trucks. Through this cooperation with FAUN Group, a key player in the European refuse truck market, HTWO will further accelerate its fuel cell system business.

Under this partnership, HTWO’s 90-kW fuel cell system will be paired with ENGINIUS chassis to provide zero-emission power for waste collection trucks and medium cargo trucks for intra-city goods delivery. HTWO’s fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology is well established through Hyundai’s NEXO FCEV, which has sold more than 30,000 units worldwide.

ENGINIUS is Europe’s first truck manufacturer with an EU-type approval for FCEVs. It has already supplied 60 BLUEPOWER waste collection trucks to waste disposal companies throughout Europe.

ENGINIUS BLUEPOWER

The CITYPOWER medium cargo truck, which ENGINIUS unveiled at IAA Transportation 2022, will be equipped with HTWO’s fuel cell system for field testing in 2024 and series production is scheduled to start in 2025.

This strategic partnership with ENGINIUS marks yet another significant milestone in HTWO’s mission to free humanity from fossil fuel dependency in the commercial vehicle market. This is the first time we are supplying our fuel cell system to another OEM at a large scale. ENGINIUS’ initial fleet of more than 1,100 fuel cell trucks will represent a significant expansion of Hyundai’s fuel cell system business.

—Taewon Lim, Executive Vice President of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Business Center at Hyundai Motor Group

Posted on 13 December 2022 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Market Background | | Comments (0)

