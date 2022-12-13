Hyundai Motor Group’s HTWO to supply ENGINUS with fuel cell systems for commercial trucks

Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated fuel cell system brand HTWO will supply ENGINIUS, a subsidiary of FAUN Group, with fuel cell systems for mass production of hydrogen-powered commercial trucks. Through this cooperation with FAUN Group, a key player in the European refuse truck market, HTWO will further accelerate its fuel cell system business.





Under this partnership, HTWO’s 90-kW fuel cell system will be paired with ENGINIUS chassis to provide zero-emission power for waste collection trucks and medium cargo trucks for intra-city goods delivery. HTWO’s fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology is well established through Hyundai’s NEXO FCEV, which has sold more than 30,000 units worldwide.

ENGINIUS is Europe’s first truck manufacturer with an EU-type approval for FCEVs. It has already supplied 60 BLUEPOWER waste collection trucks to waste disposal companies throughout Europe.





ENGINIUS BLUEPOWER

The CITYPOWER medium cargo truck, which ENGINIUS unveiled at IAA Transportation 2022, will be equipped with HTWO’s fuel cell system for field testing in 2024 and series production is scheduled to start in 2025.