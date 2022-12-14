Cummins to supply 35MW electrolyzer system to Linde for green hydrogen production in Niagara Falls

Cummins will supply a 35-megawatt (MW) proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system for Linde’s new hydrogen production plant in Niagara Falls, New York. The plant is expected to start up by 2025.

The new plant will be the largest electrolyzer installed by Linde globally and will more than double Linde’s green liquid hydrogen production capacity in the United States. Linde will leverage its existing liquefier and distribution infrastructure to supply existing and new customers.

At the plant, Cummins’ electrolyzers will be powered by hydropower, making the end product completely “green,” or carbon-free, hydrogen.

Cummins has a history of advanced technology and engineering capabilities and innovates across a broad portfolio of renewable hydrogen and zero-emissions technologies, including PEM, alkaline and solid oxide electrolyzers.

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company operates the world’s first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern plus pipeline networks, totaling approximately 1,000 kilometers globally, to reliably supply its customers.