Genesis Motor Europe introducing keyless entry face recognition technology on 2023 GV60 EV

For the 2023 model year, Genesis Motor Europe is introducing a number of new state-of-the art biometric features to the GV60, the brand’s first dedicated electric SUV. GV60 will offer the world’s first face recognition technology for keyless entry along with additional tech features such as Digital Key and air purification system.

The Face Connect feature gives customers the ability to access their car using their face alone. Using a face recognition sensor with a deep-learning image processing controller, GV60 can be both locked and unlocked without the need for a physical key.

Using the Genesis Connected Services (GCS) App, customers will only need to access the car with the physical key once in order to set up their profile for face recognition entry and to start the car using their fingerprint.

The process uses an LED indicator located on the B-pillar, which provides visual feedback on the status of the car, while all information is stored securely via encrypted software in the vehicle. At no point is biometric data uploaded and stored remotely.





The combination of face and fingerprint recognition gives users the option to leave their car keys behind should they wish.

As well as offering peace of mind with access programmed to the individual customer’s face, keyless access is also ideal for outdoor activities such as swimming, climbing or running, where carrying a physical key can be inconvenient.

Digital Key. A new Digital Key feature will also be available with the 2023 Genesis GV60. This allows customers to access the vehicle and lock or unlock the car using their smartphone or smartwatch. The Digital Key system allows customers to be welcomed when approaching the vehicle, with the puddle lamp turning on and the side mirrors opening, while also giving the ability to share a real time key with up to three people. This can grant users access to the car using a digital app without the need for a physical key to be present.

This feature grants both freedom and safety, as it allows to share access to the car with friends or family regardless of the owner’s location, while also allowing to set restrictions on the level of access for guests.