New Flyer selects Modine BTMS for Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses

New Flyer of America has selected Modine’s EVantage Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) in New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit electric bus model.





Introduced early in 2021, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three distinct technological advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%; advanced protective battery packaging for easy installation and simpler serviceability; and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery.

Modine worked closely with the New Flyer design team to ensure that the EVantage BTMS integrates seamlessly with the high-energy Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries to provide safe, robust, and reliable use in transportation.

Modine has provided New Flyer with thermal management systems for its internal combustion engine (ICE) buses for over five years. We are thrilled to grow this collaboration into the electric vehicle space. Our EVantage line of thermal management systems is a key evolution in our ongoing commitment to support the transition from ICE to zero-emission technologies. Our work with New Flyer represents a continued alignment of both companies’ visions, and I look forward to more collaboration with New Flyer as we electrify commercial vehicles. —Gina Bonini, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine

Leveraging more than 100 years of thermal management expertise, Modine’s turnkey EVantage Thermal Management Systems, the EVantage Battery Thermal Management System, and EVantage Electronics Cooling Package (ECP) combine state-of-the-art, proprietary heat exchanger technology with smart electronic products to deliver complete solutions, designed to fit any chassis.

The EVantage BTMS gives customers full control over battery temperature in all environments, from hot summer afternoons to icy winter mornings. With multi-stage cooling and heating, the system optimizes the temperature range for an entire bank of batteries with a single unit while minimizing power draw.

EVantage systems offer best-in-class temperature management performance, which improves range, longevity, and safety in zero-emission transit- and school buses, on- and off-highway specialty vehicles, and trucks, including those used in last-mile delivery.