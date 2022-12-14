Rheinmetall wins new order worth around €300M for exhaust gas recirculation modules

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
14 December 2022

A well-known automaker has placed an order with Rheinmetall Group subsidiary Pierburg for exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, with a lifetime value of around €300 million.

The order encompasses low- and high-pressure EGR modules. In the low-pressure loop, these are water-cooled poppet valves. In the high-pressure loop, EGR modules with two poppets valves were ordered.

The systems consist of an aluminum housing and a bypass with a fully integrated water-cooling circuit. Production will start in August 2026. Part of the actuators will be produced at the Pierburg plant in Abadiano, Spain, with the company’s Berlin plant supplying the electric bypass actuators.

Exhaust gas recycling systems reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and lead to lower fuel consumption. The components are compact, robust poppet and flap valves endowed with a long service life and high positioning precision. In an era of increasingly strict emission control legislation in the US but also in Asia and Europe, tailored Rheinmetall products offer long-term support.

A Rheinmetall strategic goal is to maintain its global market lead in the emissions reduction realm over the long term the long term, firmly on the path to continued profitable growth.

Posted on 14 December 2022 in Emissions, Engines, Market Background, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

