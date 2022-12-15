Silicon battery technology company Group14 closes additional $214M for $614M Series C funding round

Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, raised $214 million in additional financing from a consortium including Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Oman Investment Authority, and Molicel. The latest financing brings Group14’s Series C round to a total of $614 million.

According to Pitchbook, Group14’s Series C round represents one of the top 10 largest financings in the climate tech sector completed in 2022. The growing importance of market-ready, transformational battery technology to power the electrification of everything has given rise to a wave of interest from strategic, financial and impact investors in commercial manufacturers of silicon battery technology such as Group14.

Group14 launched its first Battery Active Materials (BAM-1) factory in Woodinville, WA, in April 2021 with a nameplate capacity of 120 tons per year of SCC55, its silicon-carbon battery technology. (Earlier post.) In conjunction with the recent $100-million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE) (earlier post), the Series C funding will be used to build Group14’s second commercial-scale BAM-2 factory.

SCC55— a stable silicon-carbon composite anode with five times the capacity of graphite—can function as a complete displacement for graphite, achieving a 50% increase in energy density performance over today’s best conventional lithium-ion batteries. SCC55 is manufactured by a two-step process called Scaffold Prime.

To address the rapidly growing demand from global battery manufacturers and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Group14 is building BAM factories globally, capable of producing commercial-scale quantities of advanced silicon battery technology that delivers higher performance than traditional lithium-ion batteries in terms of energy density and charge rates.

In addition to its two US factories, Group14 has announced an additional BAM factory as part of a joint venture factory in South Korea with SK Inc. The forthcoming BAM factories are engineered for modular manufacturing with each module capable of producing 2,000 tons of SCC55 annually.

This additional financing follows Group14’s $400 million Series C funding announced in May 2022 (earlier post), led by Porsche AG with participation from OMERS Capital Markets, Decarbonization Partners, Riverstone Holdings LLC, Vsquared Ventures and Moore Strategic Ventures.

Citi and Nomura Greentech acted as joint placement agents on this transaction.