2023 Toyota Prius HEV to arrive in US dealerships in January 2023

The all-new 2023 Prius is slated to arrive in US dealerships in January. Toyota unveiled the all-new Prius in Japan in November, with Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) models to launch in winter this year and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models to launch in spring 2023. (Earlier post.)





The 5th-generation powertrain of the 2023 Prius features a larger 2.0L engine and a revised hybrid system that brings more than 60% more combined system horsepower. The inline M20A-FXS inline four-cylinder 2.0L gas engine is combined with two motor-generators through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission. A new compact high-output/low-loss drive motor for the transaxle/motor uses a redesigned magnet and electromagnetic steel plate configuration, with two additional magnets for increased output.

The engine, working in concert with the electric motor (MG2), assures responsive performance, while exemplary energy efficiency is achieved by using both electric motors (MG1 and MG2) to charge a lithium-ion battery.

For this new generation of Prius, output climbs to 196 net hp on AWD equipped models, increased from 121 hp in the prior generation, and 194 net hp on FWD equipped models, previously 121 hp. Maximum engine torque for this generation climbs nearly 16%, up from 120 to 139 lb-ft on all models.

Torque on electric motor generator two, which drives the front wheels and regenerates the battery during braking, also increases by over 20%—climbing from 120 to 152 lb-ft.

Another boost to Prius’ fuel efficiency comes from the Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB) system, which coordinates operation between the regenerative braking force of the electric motors and the hydraulic braking system force to provide optimal stopping power. By proactively using the electric motors to recover as much electrical energy as possible from the regenerative braking system, this efficient cooperative control helps to maximize fuel economy.

An active hydraulic booster on the conventional (non-regenerative) braking system improves pedal feel and feedback for the driver. Brake Hold also comes standard, when engaged it is a convenient technology that reduces driver effort while waiting at a traffic light or while driving in heavy traffic. When the driver presses the accelerator, Brake Hold releases instantly.

Prius also offers EV mode, which allows the vehicle to be operated as a pure electric vehicle for short distances, depending upon certain conditions, such as battery charge level. This mode is useful for operating the vehicle in parking lots or indoor parking garages, for example. The Vehicle Proximity Notification feature alerts pedestrians of the vehicle’s presence when running in battery mode. Drive modes include:

NORMAL: Allows the hybrid system to achieve an ideal combination of fuel economy and vehicle acceleration. The accelerator opening amount changes linearly in response to accelerator pedal operation.

ECO: Improves hybrid system efficiency by limiting power in response to light to moderate accelerator pedal input.

SPORT: Enhances dynamic performance and acceleration.

An updated Electronic On-Demand AWD system gives the new Prius the capability to deliver added traction for slippery road conditions. The updated system uses a motor to drive the rear wheels, enabling stable driving performance when starting off, when driving on slippery road surfaces and to assist while cornering.

The Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive system performs precise electronic control of the front-rear torque distribution in accordance with the driving conditions to support start-off acceleration, handling, stability and fuel efficiency. This motor-driven AWD system is capable of efficiently using the battery power for driving the front and rear wheels. Data from the wheel speed sensors and G-force sensors is processed by the vehicle computer system and sent to the rear motor as electrical signals to control the rear wheel torque. The system provides the optimal front-rear torque distribution based on the vehicle speed and accelerator operation amount and performs control according to the conditions to allow stable driving.

In FWD models, the LE grade offers up to a manufacturer estimated 57 MPG combined rating—the best-ever for a Prius and the most fuel-efficient hybrid in production for model year 2023. The XLE and Limited grades offer up to 52 MPG combined. The AWD equipped LE grade delivers up to a manufacturer estimate 54 MPG combined rating, with the XLE and Limited grades are capable of up to 49 MPG combined. The AWD system also receives power upgrades, with 50% more torque in the rear motor, moving from 41 to 62 lb-ft, and 40 horsepower (previously 7 hp).

The 2023 Prius will be available in a choice of six colors, including Wind Chill Pearl, Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red or Reservoir Blue. The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price, excluding Dealer Processing and Handling, will start at $27,450 for the LE grade.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)



