Dachser to add 50 Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul electric trucks to fleet

The logistics service provider Dachser is planning to add 50 units of Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul (earlier post), presented at this year’s IAA Transportation, to its European fleet. Dachser intends to use the eActros LongHaul configured as a 6x2 swap body vehicle with a storage height of 1,120 mm. The e-truck, with a range of around 500 km with one charge, is expected to be ready for series production by 2024.





Dachser is a very valuable customer for us in sustainable transport. Dachser was already a committed testing partner during the development of the eActros 300/400 for heavy-duty distribution transport. We are all the more pleased that the logistics company is now also planning to rely on the eActros LongHaul in the next step, reinforcing our e-strategy. —Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Dachser has been using battery electric vehicles such as the FUSO eCanter and the eActros since 2018 as part of its sustainable urban delivery concept “Dachser Emission-Free Delivery”. In eleven European cities, battery electric vans and trucks deliver all consignments locally CO 2 -neutral as standard in a defined inner-city area. On the last mile, Dachser also uses electrically supported cargo bikes to distribute the consignments.

Development engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks are designing the eActros LongHaul so that the vehicle and its components meet the same durability requirements as a comparable conventional heavy long-distance Actros. That means 1.2 million kilometers on the road over a period of ten years.

The batteries used in the eActros LongHaul employ lithium-iron phosphate cell technology (LFP). These are characterized, above all, by a long service life and more usable energy. The batteries of the production eActros LongHaul can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in well under 30 minutes at a charging station with an output of about one megawatt.

Three battery packs provide an installed total capacity of more than 600 kWh and two electric motors, as part of a new e-axle, generate a continuous output of 400 kW and a peak output of more than 600 kW.

In addition to the tractor unit, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will also produce rigid variants of the eActros LongHaul right at market launch. This will offer customers numerous other possible use cases in fully electric transport.