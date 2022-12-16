Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Electreon to deploy Germany’s first public wireless EV charging road
Dachser to add 50 Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul electric trucks to fleet

16 December 2022

The logistics service provider Dachser is planning to add 50 units of Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul (earlier post), presented at this year’s IAA Transportation, to its European fleet. Dachser intends to use the eActros LongHaul configured as a 6x2 swap body vehicle with a storage height of 1,120 mm. The e-truck, with a range of around 500 km with one charge, is expected to be ready for series production by 2024.

22DT232_002

Dachser is a very valuable customer for us in sustainable transport. Dachser was already a committed testing partner during the development of the eActros 300/400 for heavy-duty distribution transport. We are all the more pleased that the logistics company is now also planning to rely on the eActros LongHaul in the next step, reinforcing our e-strategy.

—Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Dachser has been using battery electric vehicles such as the FUSO eCanter and the eActros since 2018 as part of its sustainable urban delivery concept “Dachser Emission-Free Delivery”. In eleven European cities, battery electric vans and trucks deliver all consignments locally CO2-neutral as standard in a defined inner-city area. On the last mile, Dachser also uses electrically supported cargo bikes to distribute the consignments.

Development engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks are designing the eActros LongHaul so that the vehicle and its components meet the same durability requirements as a comparable conventional heavy long-distance Actros. That means 1.2 million kilometers on the road over a period of ten years.

The batteries used in the eActros LongHaul employ lithium-iron phosphate cell technology (LFP). These are characterized, above all, by a long service life and more usable energy. The batteries of the production eActros LongHaul can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in well under 30 minutes at a charging station with an output of about one megawatt.

Three battery packs provide an installed total capacity of more than 600 kWh and two electric motors, as part of a new e-axle, generate a continuous output of 400 kW and a peak output of more than 600 kW.

In addition to the tractor unit, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will also produce rigid variants of the eActros LongHaul right at market launch. This will offer customers numerous other possible use cases in fully electric transport.

Posted on 16 December 2022 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

