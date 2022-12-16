Electreon to deploy Germany’s first public wireless EV charging road

Electreon, a developer of wireless and in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology for commercial and passenger EVs, will be deploying its technology in the first-ever public wireless road project in Germany. This project will power a public electric bus.

In collaboration with EnBW, a provider of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Germany, Electreon will be deploying 1 km of Electric Road System (ERS) along a stretch of road, as well as two static charging stations. The two locations are determined based on the bus route and where the bus stops during its operational schedule.





The inductive charging technology involves copper coils being embedded in the road surface. As soon as the vehicle drives over the coils, the receiver coils fitted on the underbody are activated and draw the electrical energy into the vehicle’s battery via a magnetic field. This enables the vehicle to cover long distances without the need to stand idle while being recharged—especially advantageous for heavy goods vehicles.





The technology will be deployed in the city of Balingen in two phases. In the first phase, a 400-meter-long route with two static charging stations will be deployed. In the second phase, the electric road will be expanded by another 600 meters. The project will charge an electric bus, en route to the city.

This project follows a successful pilot of Electreon’s technology in the city of Karlsruhe, in partnership with EnBW. An electrified road was installed at the EnBW training center, powering a local public bus at peak hours. As part of the agreement for this latest project in Balingen, Electreon will receive up to €3.2 million to deploy the dynamic and static wireless charging infrastructure.

The project in Balingen shows how innovatively and consistently we are promoting e-mobility in Germany. We have a holistic approach and want to make wireless charging technically fit for German public transport. This also includes convincing authorities, energy network operators, bus operators, and the general public of the opportunities. As a leading provider and innovation driver in the field of charging infrastructure, we are pleased to be part of this promising project with partners such as Electreon, and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. —Dr. Maximilian Arnold, EnBW