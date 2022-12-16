Moscow to purchase another 1000 electric buses in 2023

At the beginning of 2023, Moscow will announce an auction for the purchase of another 1,000 electric buses. Nearly 500 of these will be added to the SUE Mosgortrans bus fleet and hit the streets of Moscow in 2023 while the rest of the electric buses will be received in 2024. (Earlier post.)

The main advantage of the upgraded electric buses is the availability of fully electric heating systems. The upgraded e-buses have modernized batteries that help to ride 80 km without charging—60% more than before. The front route indicator has become larger and the floor covering is now even stronger.





The new eco-buses are equipped with four validators instead of three, thus it will be more convenient for the passengers to pay easier and faster for the daily trips. The e-bus cabin is also provided with the adaptive light: it depends on the time of the day and changes from cold light to warm.

Moscow continues to update the surface public transport. On behalf of the Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, we are purchasing Russian-made electric buses, the eco-friendly vehicles that replace diesel buses. In January we will issue an auction for the purchase of 1000 electric buses in 2023-2024. All the electric buses are serviced under life-cycle contracts so that that the manufacturer bears full responsibility for the technical serviceability of each electric bus for 15 years of the exploitation. By the end of the next year, there will be more than 1500 electric buses operating in Moscow in the capital. —Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport

Electric buses were launched in Moscow more than 4 years ago, in 2018. The transport has been launched on 79 bus routes and run more than 100 million kilometers.