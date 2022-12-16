Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE releases a notice of intent for 2023 Advanced Vehicle Technologies Funding

16 December 2022

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) announced a notice of intent to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) entitled “Fiscal Year 2023 Vehicle Technologies Office Program Wide Funding Opportunity Announcement.”

The potential FOA will advance research, development, demonstration, and deployment (RDD&D) in several areas critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including:

  • Reduction of weight and cost of batteries;

  • Reduction in life cycle emissions of advanced lightweight materials;

  • Reduced costs and advanced technologies for on- and off-road vehicle charging and infrastructure;

  • Innovative public transit solutions; and

  • Training to increase deployment of these technologies among diverse communities.

DOE anticipates including topics of interest that will support VTO’s RDD&D of new, efficient, and clean mobility options that are affordable for all Americans. As part of this approach, this prospective funding will encourage the participation of underserved communities and underrepresented groups.

