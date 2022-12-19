Nissan to use Kobe Steel’s low-CO₂ steel and green aluminum for Nissan models

Nissan Motor and Kobe Steel announced that Nissan plans to use Kobenable Steel for Nissan models from January 2023 onward. Kobenable steel, commercialized by Kobe Steel, reduces CO 2 emissions in the blast furnace process. (Earlier post.)

Kobe Steel will also supply Nissan with aluminum sheets made from green-aluminum raw materials. This will be the first time Kobenable Steel will be used in mass-produced vehicles.

Nissan aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire product life cycle by 2050. Since approximately 60% of a vehicle’s weight is made up of steel parts and around 10% of its weight is made up of aluminum parts, the use of green steel and green aluminum is an effective way to reduce CO 2 emissions during parts manufacturing, which is part of the vehicle’s life cycle.

Nissan models will use Kobenable Premier, which reduces 100% of CO 2 emissions during manufacturing through the mass-balance method. The specific amount of steel to be used by Nissan will be determined through further discussions.