BASF supplying customized high-performance NCM cathode active materials to Toyota/Panasonic JV PPES

BASF has delivered the first batch of nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) cathode active materials (CAM) via its majority-owned joint venture BASF TODA Battery Materials LLC (BTBM) to Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES), a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Panasonic).

BTBM provided a newly developed product from its high-performance CAM portfolio for PPES’s innovative battery cell solutions to serve the electric vehicle market.

The first batch was produced at BTBM’s Onoda site, one of the world’s largest

calcination facilities for CAM. BASF is further advancing its already announced expansion project at the Onoda site, which is planned to start production in the second half of 2024. Through the expansion, the annual CAM supply will be increased to up to 45 GWh cell capacity per year.



BASF and PPES have already been working together for several years. Combining PPES’s industrial expertise with BTBM’s deep manufacturing know-how, a tailor-made product has been developed to meet the requirements of higher power, longer life cycle and improved efficiency.

This is a great joint achievement by the BASF and PPES teams in Japan and a powerful step for the growing cooperation between both companies. It fits well into BASF’s strategy to develop CAM together with leading battery manufacturers in their respective home markets and expand the business for more growth globally. —,Dr. Michael Baier, Senior Vice President, BASF Battery Materials

PPES started operations in April 2020 as a joint venture for automotive prismatic batteries (owned 51% by Toyota Motor Corporation and 49% by Panasonic Holdings Corporation).