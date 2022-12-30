Graphex Technologies in MOU with Reforme Group to develop graphite manufacturing facilities in Australia; mine-to-battery graphite supply

Graphex Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Graphex Group and a mid-stream processor of natural graphite for use in Li-ion power batteries, entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australia-based Reforme Group , a private mining and development group involved in developing processing, to create a strategic alliance joint venture (JV) to provide key feedstock and critical minerals and processing technologies for the production of electric vehicle (EV) Li-ion power batteries to the global EV industry.

Reforme was founded by the team that developed a first in the sorting and beneficiating of iron ore. Through experience with the strategic metals supply chain, Reforme has developed relationships with government and industry for sourcing mining and beneficiation of key materials from industrial processors and mines, and expects to provide automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and battery makers with a high-quality, high-volume and stable supply of strategic metals materials needed for production of Li-ion batteries.

Graphex has more ethan a decade of commercial experience producing 10,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade purified spherical graphite at its facility in Heilongjiang Province, China, for the power battery market. Graphex has a roadmap to grow production 40,000 metric tonnes per year over the next 3 years.

The intent of the MOU is to evaluate collaborative opportunities strategically to locate, construct, and operate mid-stream graphite processing facilities throughout the world to support the global electrification of mobility.

Whether near graphite mining resources or locations close to point-of-use—namely battery gigafactories and EV OEMs in the US and Europe—the strategic alliance will leverage shared expertise between Graphex and Reforme in technology, design, financing, equipment sourcing, and plant operations along with established upstream and downstream relationships with key stakeholders and companies in the automotive and battery industries to provide end-to-end stable supply of battery grade anode material for EVs.

An initial focus of the JV will be an already identified graphite opportunity in Australia where critical mineral mining and processing momentum is accelerating quickly.

Reforme and its strategic relationships in Australia have secured mineral deposits and/or rights to mineral deposits across the country, including first right of refusal on several projects that have the potential to produce flake graphite concentrate within 18-24 months of a quality and quantities sufficient to sustain operations of mid-stream graphite processing facilities for a minimum of 10 years.

The partners believe that Reforme’s relationships with state and local governments and experience in the construction and operations of production facilities in the mining and supply chain space, coupled with Graphex’s mid-stream production experience in the transformation of graphite into battery anode material will allow a quick ramp up of a stable end-to-end supply of battery grade graphite to the EV industry.

This latest announcement in diversification and expansion follows Graphex’s recent raw material sourcing announcements around the world, including Canada, the US, Brazil, and Tanzania as well as active pursuits of additional resources in Canada, Africa, and Europe.

Expanding the array of upstream resources dovetails with Graphex’s progress on a new mid-stream graphite processing facility being developed in Warren, Michigan. This scaled production and global expansion comes amidst a recent push from the US Government to stabilize US EV and battery manufacturing supply chains.