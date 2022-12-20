Hankook Tire launches first iON EV tires in the US

Hankook Tire has launched the company’s first tires in the US that are specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs). The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are the first in Hankook’s full line of EV tires and have been designed to meet the demands of EVs in all seasons, with noise-proof technology, even tread wear and enhanced mileage, and increased grip and rigidity.





Available in 26 sizes and rim diameters of 18 to 22 inches, iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are built with Hankook’s EVolution technology.

Hankook’s EVolution compound, composed of high-concentration silica and eco-friendly materials, is designed to evenly spread road pressure to extend tire life and provide healthier tire conditions. Hankook’s optimized curing technology and advanced compound also reduces rolling resistance, which enhances battery life and extends mileage.

The lack of an ICE powertrain in EVs means that road noise can account for 40% of cabin noise, while wind noise from high-speed driving can account for an additional 30%.

To reduce road noise and offer a quiet, pleasant ride at all speeds, Hankook has equipped the iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV with Hankook Sound Absorber technology. Knurling technology inside the tire grooves reduces tread pattern noise, while optimized multi-pitch sequencing and noise-absorbing material inside the tire cavity help to further reduce cabin noise.

Heavy lithium-ion battery packs can add 10-20% more weight and stress to EVs compared to their ICE-powered equivalents. To bear this increased weight, iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are built with Hankook’s EV Contour Technology to increase lateral rigidity by 25% and cornering rigidity by 20% compared to all-season touring tires, advancing EV grip performance.

A high rigidity profile and tread design, coupled with 3D Grip Kontrol sipes on the main treads, provide exceptional grip for equal performance on dry, wet, and mild winter roads, as well as light snow.

Hankook iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are the first tires available in the U.S. from Hankook’s iON family, which was launched earlier this year. According to the recent Hankook Tire Gauge Index, a survey of Americans’ driving habits, nearly half (46%) of Americans now plan to purchase or lease an EV within the next five years.

Hankook’s experience in developing tires for EVs is extensive, with the company’s existing original equipment tires optimized for EVs already being used by leading global automotive brands. Hankook’s EV tire technology is also being developed at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, where the Hankook iON race tire makes its debut in race conditions in January 2023.

The Hankook iON evo AS SUV is available in 20 sizes ranging from 18 to 22 inches, while the iON evo AS is available in 6 sizes ranging from 18 to 21 inches. Both tires come with a 50,000-mileage warranty.