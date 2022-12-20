New Hyundai Kona gets bigger; EV-led design with four powertrain options

Hyundai unveiled an EV-derived, futuristic design for its new generation KONA subcompact SUV. The upscaled model will be available in four variants, including all-electric (EV); hybrid-electric (HEV); internal combustion engine (ICE); and sporty N Line, with a universal architecture for all and unique styling for each.





The all-new KONA has evolved into a larger yet still urban-centric SUV with bolder styling that conveys a more dynamic road presence and driver-centric interior. To provide maximized spacefor customers, the all-new model grew to 4,355 mm in length, which is 150 mm longer from the previous generation, based on the EV variant. It also gained 25 mm in width and 60 mm in wheelbase length compared to the outgoing model.

Unlike most vehicles that are made available with a variety of powertrains, the KONA started with the EV variant design, which was then adapted the design for the ICE, HEV and N Line models. This approach allowed Hyundai to bring tech-centric design thinking to all KONA variants.

There are several styling variations between the powertrain variants. The EV gets pixel graphic details on the intake grille and rear bumper, a pixel-inspired 19-inch alloy wheel design, black embracing line and optional black side mirrors and roof. The ICE and HEV share a bold and rugged bumper and skid plate design, and black wheel arch cladding. The N Line boasts optional black side mirrors and roof, wing-type spoiler, more aggressive front and rear designs with wing-shaped bumper to emphasize a lower stance, distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels, twin muffler and silver side skirt.

More details of all-new Hyundai KONA will be unveiled in the coming months.