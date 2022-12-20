Metso Outotec contracted for technology for the Keliber Lithium Project

Sibanye-Stillwater’s subsidiary Keliber has selected Metso Outotec to provide its sustainable soda pressure leaching technology for Keliber’s lithium hydroxide refinery, which will be built in Kokkola, Finland. (Earlier post.)

Keliber owns the advanced lithium project located in the Kaustinen region of Finland, which intends to be one of the first integrated operations in Europe to sustainably produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide utilizing its own ore. In addition, Metso Outotec will provide key processes for Keliber’s concentrator plant, which will be located on the border of Kaustinen and Kronoby municipalities in Finland.

Following the approval for the Keliber lithium project by Sibanye-Stillwater’s board, as announced on 28 November 2022, the first and biggest technology contract has now been signed. The combined order value is approximately €120 million, of which approximately €80 million is committed for the Kokkola lithium hydroxide refinery. The planned annual production of the lithium hydroxide refinery is 15,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery consists of the engineering and supply of most of the equipment for the lithium hydroxide refinery, as well as installation and commissioning services and training. For the concentrator plant, Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery includes engineering and supply of all the main equipment.

Earlier this year, Keliber completed a four-phase pilot-scale test program and verified the behavior of the ore from the company’s largest deposit. In the final phase of the test program, battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate was produced from spodumene concentrate that had been treated in a high-temperature conversion in a rotary kiln. The hydrometallurgical technology, developed by Metso Outotec together with Keliber, includes soda pressure leaching and other process parts. (Earlier post.)

Metso Outotec has developed lithium hard rock-related technologies for some 20 years, and collaboration with Keliber started already in the early 2000s.